Wed, Nov 08, 2023 @ 13:28 GMT
Oil Prices Fall to Lowest Level since July

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As the chart shows, the price of WTI oil has dropped below USD 77.50 – the last time prices were this high was in mid-July.

The decline in oil prices was contributed to by:

  • first, easing concerns about the escalation of the military conflict in the Middle East and interruptions in the supply of oil produced in the region;
  •  secondly, the data from Beijing. While China’s crude oil imports rose in volume and value in October, the country’s total exports fell 6.4% year on year, more than expected, CNBC reports. This points to a slowdown in demand in a world where central banks in many countries are keeping interest rates high to combat inflation.

Thus, supply forces prevail despite the fact that Russia and Saudi Arabia announced continued restrictions on oil production amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The oil price chart today shows that:

  •  the market is oversold, judging by the RSI indicator;
  • the price is near the lower border of the downward channel.

Therefore, the market is vulnerable to some price recovery from the oversold zone. If this happens, the price will form a false breakout of the August lows and could then test the USD 80.00 level. It is possible that this psychological level, which provided support on November 1-3 after yesterday’s bearish breakout, will act as resistance — similar to what happened with the USD 82.50 level.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

