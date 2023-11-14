Tue, Nov 14, 2023 @ 10:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Corrects Lower Again and Below SMAs

AUDUSD Corrects Lower Again and Below SMAs

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDUSD tests the 200-day SMA in narrow range
  • Trades sideways after failing to extend its upside move
  • RSI and MACD look optimistic

AUDUSD is moving slightly lower today, finding strong resistance near the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which is acting as a resistance line for the bulls. The pair jumped above the steep descending trend line, which had been holding since the November 6 top of 0.6522, but it is holding within a narrow range of space 0.6338-0.6390.

In the meantime, the momentum indicators are somewhat supportive. The MACD oscillator has managed to jump above its trigger line but is still in a bearish territory, while the RSI is pointing upwards below the 50 level.

Should the bulls push higher, they would try to overcome the 200-day SMA and the 20-day SMA around 0.6370. If successful, they could then touch the 0.6390 barrier before hitting the 40-day SMA at 0.6420.

Alternatively, a drop back beneath the downtrend line would open the way towards the preceding bottom of 0.6338. If the bears clear this area, they could then have the chance to test the 0.6315 support level, registered on October 31.

To sum up, AUDUSD bulls are trying to cancel out the rectangle pattern to endorse the positive scenario in the short-term timeframe.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.