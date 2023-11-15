Wed, Nov 15, 2023 @ 11:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Euro Consolidating After Biggest One-Day Advance in a Year

EUR/USD: Euro Consolidating After Biggest One-Day Advance in a Year

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURUSD edged lower in European trading on Wednesday as traders collected some profits after Tuesday’s 1.7% advance (the biggest one-day gain in one year), sparked by bigger than expected drop in US inflation in October, which deflated dollar

Near-term picture is increasingly bullish after Tuesday’s acceleration surged through few key technical barriers, resulting in close well above thick daily Ichimoku cloud and above 50% retracement of 1.1275/1.0448 downtrend.

Bulls are taking a breather and positioning for fresh push higher, with broken 200DMA (1.0802) to ideally contain dips and offer better buying opportunities for extension towards targets at 1.0959/1.1000 (Fibo 61.8% / psychological).

Broken Fibo 38.2% and daily cloud top (1.0764/1.0759 respectively) mark pivotal supports which should hold extended dips and keep near-term bias with bulls.

Res: 1.0887; 1.0945; 1.0959; 1.1000.
Sup: 1.0802; 1.0764; 1.0756; 1.0700.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.