Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Gold reversed from multi-year resistance level 2065.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.7000

Gold recently reversed down from the major multi-year resistance level 2065.00, which has been reversing the price from the middle of 2020, as can be seen below.

The resistance level 2065.00 was strengthened by the upper daily and the weekly Bollinger Bands.

Given the strength of the resistance level 2065.00 (which was never broken on a closing basis over the last few years) and the overbought weekly Stochastic, Gold can be expected to fall further to the next round support level 2000.00 – the breakout of which can lead to further losses to 1900.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

