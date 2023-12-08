Fri, Dec 08, 2023 @ 09:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Ends Another Year With Negative Mode

AUDUSD Ends Another Year With Negative Mode

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDUSD pulls back from 1-year downtrend line
  • Strong resistance lines to test before switching the downtrend
  • RSI and stochastic indicate more losses

As the year 2023 is approaching its conclusion, AUDUSD is continuing the descending movement that started back in February 2021. Currently, the pair is testing the downtrend line, which has been drawn since January and the 50-week simple moving average (SMA).

According to technical oscillators, they are confirming the recent negative movement on price as the RSI is ticking down near the neutral threshold of 50, while the stochastic is ready to post a bearish crossover within its %K and %D lines in the overbought market, suggesting that bears would take the upper hand again in the short-term.

Now should sellers stay in charge, the first obstacle to the downside might be the 0.6520 zone, which has acted both as support and resistance in recent months. If violated, the spotlight would then shift to the one-year low of 0.6265 area, which halted the retreat in October.

In case buyers take control and pierce above the one-year falling trend line, then it may manage to hit the very long-term downtrend line, which overlaps with the 100-week SMA at 0.6790. Moving higher, the 0.6900 psychological mark and the 200-week SMA at 0.7000 could be significant resistance levels to have in mind, changing the outlook to neutral.

Summarizing, the long-term outlook remains clearly negative. A decisive break above 0.7000 is needed to bring that into doubt, although a pullback from the recent descending line would confirm again the current trend.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.