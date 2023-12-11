Mon, Dec 11, 2023 @ 20:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Holds in Extended Sideways Mode, Awaiting Key Economic Releases for Direction...

AUD/USD: Holds in Extended Sideways Mode, Awaiting Key Economic Releases for Direction Signals

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

AUDUSD eases further on Monday and breaks below 200DMA which marks approximately the mid-point of 0.6525/0.6620 congestion, in which the pair is holding for the fifth straight day.

Near-term action lacks clear direction signal while holding within the range, as daily MA’s are in mixed setup and momentum indicator is moving along with the centreline, although, the larger picture is still bullishly aligned.

Range floor also marks significant Fibo support (38.2% retracement of 0.6270/0.6690) and near-term bullish bias is expected to remain in play while the price action stays above this level, however lift and close above range top is required to verify bullish signal and shift focus higher.

Conversely, firm break of 0.6525 pivot would risk deeper pullback.

Investors await release of Australia’s business confidence and US inflation report on Tuesday, as well as Fed’s rate decision on Wednesday.

Res: 0.6574; 0.6601; 0.6619; 0.6656.
Sup: 0.6550; 0.6525; 0.6480; 0.6430.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.