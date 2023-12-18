EUR/USD Finds Stability

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Monday, the EUR/USD pair is demonstrating stability, trading around the 1.0910 mark.

Last week was notable for the currency markets, as key financial updates were released. The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank maintained their interest rates at 5.50% and 4.50% per annum, respectively. In the U.S., retail sales in November saw a modest increase of 0.3% month-on-month, following a decline in the previous month. Industrial production also showed growth, albeit slightly below expectations at 0.2%, compared to the anticipated 0.3%. This was a slight rebound from October’s decrease of 0.9%.

A significant development was the decline in the U.S. production PMI for December, which fell to 48.2 points, indicating potential concerns over high inflation levels.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With most critical data released, the currency market is now poised for a period of relative stability as it heads towards the Christmas season.

EUR/USD technical analysis

The EUR/USD H4 chart shows that the pair has established a consolidation range around 1.0888. Following an upward breakout, the price hit a local high of 1.1008 before correcting back to 1.0888 (testing from above). A new upward movement towards 1.1050 could initiate today. Upon reaching this level, a downward trend to 1.0727 may begin. The MACD indicator supports this view, with its signal line positioned above zero and pointing upwards.

On the EUR/USD H1 chart, the pair has finished its correction, bouncing off 1.0888. A rising structure is forming towards 1.0970, which could extend to 1.1050. Once this level is reached, a downward movement towards the first target of 1.0725 might ensue. This technical scenario is backed by the Stochastic oscillator, which shows its signal line above 80 and indicates potential further rises to new highs.