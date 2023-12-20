Gold Price Eyes Breakout, Crude Oil Price Recovers

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price gained traction and climbed above the $2,030 resistance level. Crude oil price is recovering, and it could climb further higher toward the $78 resistance.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

Gold price started a decent increase from the $1,975 zone against the US Dollar.

A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support near $2,030 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.

Crude oil prices rallied above the $71.00 and $73.00 resistance levels.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $73.00 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price found support near the $1,975 zone. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $1,990 level.

There was a decent move above the 50-hour simple moving average. The bulls pushed the price above the $2,030 resistance zone. Finally, the bears appeared near $2,045, A high is formed near $2,046.99 and the price is now consolidating gains.

There was a minor move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,015 swing low to the $2,046 high. The RSI is still stable above 50 and the price could aim for more gains. Immediate resistance is near the $2,045 level.

The next major resistance is near the $2,050 level. An upside break above the $2,050 resistance could send Gold price toward $2,065. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $2,080 level.

Initial support on the downside is near the 50-hour simple moving average or $2,030. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $2,030. The trend line is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,015 swing low to the $2,046 high.

If there is a downside break below the $2,030 support, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $2,008 support.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price started a decent recovery wave against the US Dollar. The price gained bullish momentum after it broke the $71.00 resistance.

There was a sustained upward move above the $72.00 and $73.00 resistance levels. The bulls pushed the price toward $75.00. The current price action is positive above the 50-hour simple moving average and RSI is stable above 50.

If the price climbs further higher, it could face resistance near $74.45. The first major resistance is near the $76.20 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $78.00 level.

Conversely, the price might correct gains below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $72.15 swing low to the $74.45 high. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near a key bullish trend line at $73.00.

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $72.15 swing low to the $74.45 high is also near $73.00. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $72.15. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $71.00 support zone.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.