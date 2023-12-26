EURUSD Wave Analysis

Wed, Dec 27, 2023 @ 03:06 GMT
  • EURUSD broke resistance level 1.1015
  • Likely to reach resistance level 1.1150

EURUSD currency pair broke the resistance level 1.1015 (which has been reversing the price from August).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.1015 accelerated the active medium-term impulse wave (C) from the start of December.

Given the prevailing bullish euro sentiment, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 1.1150 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C)).

