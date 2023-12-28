Thu, Dec 28, 2023 @ 09:58 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Extends Recovery; Crucial Double Top in Sight

AUDUSD Extends Recovery; Crucial Double Top in Sight

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDUSD hits a fresh five-month peak on Thursday
  • But oscillators have been in overbought levels for several sessions
  • Can the rally resume or are we heading for a pullback?

AUDUSD has been staging a solid recovery following its 2023 bottom of 0.6271 in October, generating a clear structure of consecutive higher highs. However, the risk of an impending correction is more than evident as both the RSI and stochastics have been within their overbought areas for the past few sessions.

If the pair manages to resume its short-term uptrend, immediate resistance could be found at the double top of 0.6898 registered this summer. Jumping above that zone, the price might encounter strong resistance at 0.7030. Should that barricade also fail, the spotlight could turn to the 2023 peak of 0.7157.

On the flipside, in case of a pullback, the previous resistance of 0.6817 could now serve as initial support. A violation of that territory could open the door for the 0.6689 hurdle. Further retreats might then cease at the April support of 0.6573, which overlaps with the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

Overall, AUDUSD has been in a recovery mode for the past few months, but the short-term oscillators are starting to warn of an overstretched advance. Meanwhile, the ascending 50-day SMA is closing the gap with the 200-day SMA, where a potential golden cross could add more fuel to the short-term rally.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.