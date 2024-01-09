Tue, Jan 09, 2024 @ 09:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Signals Fresh Decline, Upsides Limited

Gold Price Signals Fresh Decline, Upsides Limited

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold prices started a fresh decline from the $2,088 resistance.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $2,050 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Crude oil prices are also struggling to rise above the $74.00 resistance.
  • EUR/USD managed to stay above the 1.0880 support zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold gained pace above the $2,050 resistance against the US Dollar. It even broke $2,065 before the bears appeared near the $2,088 zone.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price formed a short-term top and started a fresh decline from $2,088. There was a move below the $2,065 support zone, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

There was a clear move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,972 swing low to the $2,088 high. Initial support is near the $2,010 level.

The first major support sits near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,972 swing low to the $2,088 high at $2,000. Any more losses might call for a move toward the $1,975 level in the coming days.

On the upside, the price might face resistance near $2,050. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,050 on the same chart.

An upside break above the $2,050 level could send the price soaring toward the $2,065 resistance. The next major resistance is near the $2,088 level, above which Gold could test $2,120.

Looking at crude oil, the bears seem to be active near the $74.00 zone and there could be a fresh bearish reaction to $68.00.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Goods and Services Trade Balance for Nov 2023 – Forecast $-65.0B, versus $-64.3B previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.