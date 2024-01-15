Mon, Jan 15, 2024 @ 21:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index: Firmer Tone Keeps in Play Hopes for Test of Near-Term...

Dollar Index: Firmer Tone Keeps in Play Hopes for Test of Near-Term Range Top

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar index keeps positive tone in holiday-thinned Monday’s trading and attempting again through pivotal Fibo barrier at 102.27 (50% retracement of 104.27/100.29 bear-leg), where the action failed several times recently.

Sustained break here to improve near-term picture and shift focus to the upside for potential attack at key barriers at 102.74/84 (recent range top / double-Fibo barrier) violation of which to signal continuation of recovery leg from 100.30 (Dec 28 low).

Positive momentum on daily chart and converging daily Tenkan / Kijun-sen, in attempt to form a bull-cross, underpin near-term action, though risk of extended sideways mode would persist as long as the price remains within the range.

Holding above rising 10DMA (102.12) is a minimum requirement to keep near-term bias positive.

Res: 102.50; 102.74; 102.84; 103.21.
Sup: 102.12; 101.75; 101.60; 101.23.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.