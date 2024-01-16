Tue, Jan 16, 2024 @ 16:17 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Slips to 1-month Low

AUDUSD Slips to 1-month Low

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDUSD posts a new negative wave
  • RSI looks oversold
  • 50- and 200-period SMAs ready for bearish cross

AUDUSD is plunging towards a fresh one-month low of 0.6606 today, confirming the negative structure that started from 0.6870.

Technically, the short-term risk is leaning to the downside. The MACD oscillator is extending its negative momentum beneath its trigger line in the bearish territory; however, the RSI is holding beneath the 30 level but is ticking marginally up, suggesting that the latest spike in the price is overdone.

Given the current negative momentum, the question now is whether the pair will stay resilient above the 0.6610 key region. A clear step below it would press the price towards the 0.6540 support, registered on December 13.

In this case, traders will wait for a close above the 0.6640 resistance and, more importantly, beyond the 0.6675 barricade which overlaps with the 20-period simple moving average (SMA), and the 50- and the 200-period SMAs around 0.6690 to upgrade this outlook. Then, the next battle could occur somewhere around the 0.6730 hurdle.

To sum up, the latest bearish spike in AUDUSD has not excited traders. An extension below 0.6610 would confirm the current negative structure. Note that a bearish cross between the 50- and 200-period SMAs is expected in the next few 4-hour sessions.  

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.