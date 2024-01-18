Thu, Jan 18, 2024 @ 09:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Edges Higher After 2-Month Low

AUDUSD Edges Higher After 2-Month Low

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDUSD remains beneath uptrend line and 200-day SMA
  • Bearish wave on the cards
  • RSI and stochastic suggest upside recovery

AUDUSD is recouping some losses today after the aggressive sell-off of the preceding three days, posting a new two-month low near 0.6520. The pair slipped beneath the medium-term ascending trend line and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), shifting the outlook to bearish.

However, the technical oscillators are showing some signs of recovery. The RSI is ticking upwards in the bearish territory, while the stochastic is pointing up in the oversold zone, indicating a possible end to the end of the selling interest in the market.

In the event of an uptrend resumption above the 200-day SMA, the bulls might take a breather near the 50-day SMA and the 0.6645 resistance level. The broken ascending line from the March low might attract attention in the same region. Should it give way, the door will open for the 20-day SMA at 0.6720 ahead of the 0.6870 resistance.

Nevertheless, the pair has key levels underneath for protection against selling forces. The 0.6520 has been limiting downside movements, while a drop below it could take the market until the next support of 0.6340.

In brief, AUDUSD buyers are holding back after the latest bullish trendline breakout. On the other hand, sellers cannot head up either, as important support levels remain intact.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.