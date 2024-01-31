Wed, Jan 31, 2024 @ 03:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Wave Analysis

Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Gold reversed from resistance level 2016.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2085.00

Gold recently reversed up from the key resistance level 2016.00, which stopped the previous corrections (a) and 2.

The resistance level 2016.00 was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from November.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 2085.00 (top of the previous impulse wave 1 from the end of December).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.