Wed, Jan 31, 2024 @ 09:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Lacks Clear Direction Ahead of Key Events

NZDUSD Lacks Clear Direction Ahead of Key Events

XM.com
By XM.com
  • NZUSD continues to hover around a crucial support area
  • Market participants appears to be in waiting mode ahead of key market events
  • Momentum indicators remain mixed; all eyes on the stochastic oscillator

NZDUSD is in the red today as it continues to range trade in line with the busy 0.6047-0.6092 area and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) acts as a strong support point. The correction that started since the December 28, 2023 peak and pushed NZDUSD to a new 2-month low has probably concluded. Market participants appear to be in waiting mode as Wednesday’s Fed meeting and Friday’s US labour market statistics could play a significant role in determining the market’s short-term performance.

In the meantime, the momentum indicators reflect this indecisiveness. More specifically, the RSI is still trading a tad below its midpoint. Interestingly, the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) is moving lower and its D- subcomponent remains stuck well below the 25-midpoint. More importantly, the stochastic oscillator has made a small move higher, above both its moving average and oversold area, but it appears to lack the strength for a more forceful jump.

If the bulls decide to retake the market reins, they could try to push NZDUSD towards the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6176, provided they manage to overcome the resistance set by the December 28, 2023 descending trendline. The October 1, 2019 low at 0.6198 is tad higher with the next target possibly coming at the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the April 5, 2022 – October 13, 2022 downtrend at 0.6272.

On the flip side, the bears are probably keen for another correction. They could try to finally break below the 0.6047-0.6092 area, which is populated by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, the July 14, 2022 low and the 100- and 200-day SMAs. The path then appears to be clear until the May 15, 2022 low at 0.5920.

To sum up, NZDUSD is trading sideways as market participants are probably focusing on the key market events and monitoring the stochastic oscillator’s reaction.

 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.