Is the Stock Market Rally Over? Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Levels

After their ceaseless rally, semiconductors and Mag 7s are pulling back, imposing a stop in stock market euphoria.

Feeling the pressure of the spike in yields, the Warsh trade could prove more dangerous for overextended tech-heavy stock markets.

Exploring technical levels for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500.

Stock markets have surged since the peak of the US-Iran conflict, but this strong trend is finally starting to slow down. After weeks of pushing the market higher, semiconductor giants and the Magnificent 7 are now pulling back, putting a sudden stop to the recent Wall Street excitement.

Geopolitical tensions are still unresolved, and the market’s optimism is fading. Even though yesterday saw a big relief rally after news broke that planned US military attacks on Iran were halted, investors could not keep up the positive momentum today.

The lack of immediate conflict is no longer enough to hide changing economic conditions, particularly when it comes to Fed expectations.

Now, stocks are under pressure from a sharp rise in bond yields. The new Warsh trade is especially risky for tech-heavy sectors that have grown too quickly.

With Kevin Warsh confirmed to become the next Federal Reserve Chairman and likely to reduce the central bank’s balance sheet, less liquidity is causing investors to rethink the current extreme pricing of high-growth assets. We will learn more on his views this Friday, the date he will be sworn in.

As a result, the strong upward trend that has kept the Nasdaq and S&P 500 rising since early April is now breaking down. But for now, the correction remains quite contained.

With the main drivers of the rally now leading the decline, traders are left wondering if the big peace rally has come to an end.

Daily market performance, May 19, 2026. Source: Finviz.

Breaking news: The US President mentioned that he could potentially lean back into attacks on Iran. Make sure to track the latest narrative on the conflict throughout the week.

Let’s get ready for potentially rocky action ahead by diving into intraday charts and trading levels for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500.

Current Session’s Stock Heatmap

Current picture for the stock market, 11:05. Source: TradingView, May 19, 2026.

As you can see, the stock market split continues, with ongoing rebalancing and profit-taking from semiconductors, tech, and Magnificent 7s, leading the pullback in Nasdaq and S&P 500, while healthcare remains the most bid sector, helping the DJIA to resist the selloff with more tenacity than its peers.

Dow Jones 2H Chart and Trading Levels

Dow Jones CFD 2H chart. Source: TradingView, May 19, 2026.

After the latest Trump comments, the action in stocks showed a quick wick to the downside, but bulls quickly re-entered to fade the move, before a selling wave made a quick reappearance.

TACO or not, the threat remains a large one for stock markets, particularly traditional sectors. It will be important to keep track of the latest war narratives to see if these are only words or the prelude to something much worse.

Still, the Dow Jones maintains its solid range between 49,000 and 49,900, largely resilient to the outflows seen in other indexes. Keep a close eye on the two range bounds for potential breakouts, with stop orders being a potentially interesting way to enter any buying or selling wave.

Dow Jones technical levels for trading:

Resistance Levels

2H 200-MA: 49,500

49,900 to 50,000 resistance and early 2026 highs, range top

ATH resistance: 50,400 to 50,500

All-time highs: 50,544

Support Levels

Major pivot: 49,000 to 49,100, range lows

Momentum support: 48,500

Pivotal support at 48,000 , mid-term bearish below

, mid-term bearish below Mini support: 47,400 to 47,600

Nasdaq 2H Chart and Trading Levels

Nasdaq CFD 2H chart. Source: TradingView, May 19, 2026.

Nasdaq is now embarking on a more significant pullback, forming a bear channel in its latest action.

Still, the pullback technically looks healthy for now, so bulls will want to watch reactions at the 28,500 support.

Any break of that support, however, could open the way for a larger correction, around 26,300, the past ATH, particularly if the mood sours until then.

Nasdaq technical levels of interest:

Resistance Levels

28,900 mini intraday resistance

29,250 consolidation and momentum pivot

29,218 2H 50-period MA

29,500 to 29,600 current resistance, ATH

Support Levels

28,500 minor support

28,000 major psychological resistance now pivot, and channel highs

27,500 micro-support

Prior ATH support: 26,200 to 26,300

S&P 500 2H Chart and Trading Levels

S&P 500 CFD 2H chart. Source: TradingView, May 19, 2026.

After the past week’s fake-out above the key bull channel, the S&P 500 is breaking to the downside.

Buyers are stepping in right at the past week’s support and attempting a push, but the action still looks quite unsure around current levels.

To get a better idea of where to look next, traders will want to see:

A bullish impulse and 4H close above 7,380 for the bulls to retake the channel.

For bears, either a rejection of the support, with a break below 7,320, or a break-retest of the channel, meaning a rejection of 7,370.

S&P 500 technical levels of interest:

Resistance Levels

7,400 channel pivot, short-term bearish below

7,430 to 7,450 intraday resistance

7,525 daily ATH resistance

Support Levels

7,320 to 7,340 past week retracement, and channel lows

Pivotal support: 7,250 to 7,260

Prior ATH pivot: 7,000 to 7,020

Minor support: 6,880 to 6,900

Pivotal support: 6,750 to 6,770

6,300 psychological level, war lows

Keep track of WTI crude and the latest headlines throughout the week to stay ahead of the game.

Safe trades.