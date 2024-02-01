Thu, Feb 01, 2024 @ 11:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Futures Battle With 61.8% Fibo

WTI Oil Futures Battle With 61.8% Fibo

XM.com
By XM.com
  • WTI futures retreat after hitting 2-month high
  • Violate 200-day SMA but 61.8% Fibo pauses decline
  • Momentum indicators weaken but remain positive

WTI oil futures (March delivery) had been staging a comeback from the December bottom of 68.00, jumping above both the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the advance got rejected a tad below the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement of the 64.20-95.02 upleg, albeit the 61.8% Fibo prevented further retreats.

Should bearish pressures persist and the price dive below the 61.8% Fibo of 75.97, the November low of 72.40 could act as the first line of defence. Sliding beneath that floor, the price may descend towards the 78.6% Fibo of 70.80. A successful break below that zone could pave the way for the 66.95-68.00 support range defined by June lows and the recent six-month bottom.

On the flipside, if buyers re-emerge and propel oil above the 200-day SMA, immediate resistance could be found at the 50.0% Fibo of 79.61. Further upside attempts could then stall around the 38.2% Fibo of 83.25. Conquering this barricade, the bulls could attack the 23.6% Fibo of 87.75.

In brief, WTI oil futures experienced a downward spike following their rejection slightly below the 80.00 psychological mark, but the 61.8% Fibo has been acting as a strong floor. Hence, a clear close beneath the latter could accelerate the recent retreat.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.