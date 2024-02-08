Thu, Feb 08, 2024 @ 17:13 GMT
BTCUSD Advances Towards Crucial Resistance

  • BTCUSD ascends sharply after claiming 50-day SMA
  • Currently challenges the December peak of 44,785
  • Momentum indicators are starting to look overbought

BTCUSD (Bitcoin) experienced a strong decline from its recent two-year peak of 49,051, dropping to as low as 38,460. However, the price has managed to storm back and recoup a significant part of its losses, testing the crucial 44,785 resistance zone on Thursday.

If the price conquers the December peak of 44,785, the bulls could then aim for the January resistance of 45,912. A jump above the latter could shift the spotlight to the two-year high of 49,051. Surpassing that region, Bitcoin could surge to fresh multi year highs, where the 50,00 psychological mark could serve as the next resistance territory.

On the flipside, should the advance falter, the inside swing low of 41,420 could act as the first line of defence. In case of a downside violation, the price may face the December support of 40,175. Further declines might encounter strong support at the 2024 bottom of 38,460.

In brief, BTCUSD’s advance has accelerated after the profound break above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Therefore, the focus now shifts on the December peak of 44,785, where a failure to conquer that region could trigger a pullback.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

