Mon, Feb 12, 2024 @ 13:47 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Limited Recovery Warns of Prolonged Sideways Mode

GBP/USD: Limited Recovery Warns of Prolonged Sideways Mode

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable ticked higher and hit new highest since Feb 2 in early Monday but was so far unable to sustain gains, keeping the price within congestion which extends into fourth straight day.

A double Doji (Fri/Thu) signal indecision as daily studies are mixed and keep near-term price action between 200DMA (1.2564) and falling 10DMA (1.2638).

Break of either side to generate initial direction signal, although more work at the upside will be required. Breach of sideways-moving and converged daily Tenkan-Kijun-sen (1.2645/51 respectively) to revive bulls, with lift and close above daily cloud top (1.2691) to confirm continuation of recovery leg from 1.2518 (Feb 5 low).

Conversely, break below 200DMA support to weaken near-term structure for renewed attack at 1.2525 pivot (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2037/1.2827 rally), violation of which to open way for deeper correction.

Res: 1.2651; 1.2670; 1.2691; 1.2755.
Sup: 1.2599; 1.2566; 1.2525; 1.2481.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.