Thu, Feb 15, 2024 @ 09:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Futures Get Rejected at 200-day SMA

WTI Oil Futures Get Rejected at 200-day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com
  • WTI futures retreat after testing 200-day SMA
  • Pattern formation resembles a double top
  • Momentum indicators weaken but remain positive

WTI oil futures (March delivery) had been staging a comeback after their decline below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) came to an end in early February. However, the bulls failed to conquer the 200-day SMA, which led to the price reversing back lower on Wednesday.

Should bearish pressures persist, oil futures could challenge 75.97, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 64.20-95.02 upleg. Lower, the November bottom of 72.40 could act as the next line of defence. A violation of that zone could set the stage for the 78.6% Fibo of 70.80 ahead of the 66.95-68.00 support range defined by June lows and the recent six-month bottom.

On the flipside, if buyers re-emerge and propel oil above the 200-day SMA, immediate resistance could be found at the 50.0% Fibo of 79.61. Further upside attempts could then stall around the 38.2% Fibo of 83.25. Surpassing that zone, the price could ascend to face the 23.6% Fibo of 87.75.

In brief, WTI oil futures lost some ground after getting rejected a tad below their January high, generating a bearish double-top pattern. For the bulls to regain confidence, the price needs to close above the 200-day SMA.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.