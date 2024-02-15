Thu, Feb 15, 2024 @ 12:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Price Reaction to Labour Market News Provides Important Information for Analysis

AUD/USD Price Reaction to Labour Market News Provides Important Information for Analysis

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Australia’s unemployment rate rose to a two-year high of 4.1% in January, while employment was little changed although analysts had expected around 25,000 new jobs, data released this morning showed.

It is believed that weak labour market data should prompt central bank officials to ease monetary policy, which is currently aimed at fighting inflation. According to Trading Economics, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to cut interest rates by about 40 basis points this year.

The first reaction to the news was the weakening of the Australian dollar (counting on the easing of the Central Bank’s policy), but by the opening of the European session, the price of AUD/USD had recovered a significant part of the decline, which provides important food for thought.

The AUD/USD chart shows that the price is within a downward trend (shown by the red channel), however, there are a number of signs that the bearish pressure has exhausted. The fact that the AUD/USD price is showing some recovery after the initial negative reaction to the unemployment news is one such sign.

It should also be noted that:

→ the median line of the descending channel now acts as support;

→ MACD moved into the green zone;

→ the price was unable to consolidate below the level of 0.647.

This means that if we regard the fundamental background as bearish, then the price shows stability through its action, which can be regarded as a manifestation of the forces of demand. Therefore, it is possible that the bulls will try to break through the upper limit of the current downward channel. If this happens, the price may face resistance at 0.65350.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.