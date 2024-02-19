Mon, Feb 19, 2024 @ 14:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY: Price Corrects from 8.5 Year High

GBP/JPY: Price Corrects from 8.5 Year High

FXOpen
By FXOpen

According to CNN, the economies of the UK and Japan entered a technical recession last week as data showed a second consecutive quarterly decline in gross domestic product. And if in the UK the economic downturn can be associated with high inflation and the strict policies of the Bank of England, then in Japan the reason may be the population decline (which has been going on for 14 years in a row).

At the same time, the GBP/JPY chart shows that last week the rate exceeded 190 yen per pound for the first time since August 2015.

However:

→ the price is at the upper border of the ascending channel (shown in blue);

→ at the beginning of this week, the price of GBP/JPY is below the 190 yen level – and a false bullish breakout of the psychological level should be regarded as a bearish sign;

→ the MACD indicator indicates that demand forces are fading.

Perhaps market participants are inclined to take profits from longs. Since it is possible that the Japanese authorities are able to announce some decisions aimed at supporting the yen. In this case, one of the immediate targets for the bears may be the level of 186 yen per pound – where the support level (formerly the resistance level) is located, reinforced by the median line of the long-term channel.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.