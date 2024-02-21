Wed, Feb 21, 2024 @ 14:12 GMT
Ethereum Price Falls after Exceeding $3,000

FXOpen
By FXOpen

We previously wrote about the reasons for the positive sentiment in the ETH/USD market.

Optimism was added by a post on X (Twitter) by Vitalik Buterin about the so-called Werkle trees. This technology, which should (according to the information in the roadmap) be introduced in the future, it includes the advantages of:

→ reduced requirements for validators;

→ faster network synchronization, and others.

The ETH/USD chart shows that:

→ ETH price is within a larger uptrend (shown in orange);

→ the price is within the February bullish trend (shown by blue lines);

→ the market is in an overbought state, judging by the bearish divergence on the MACD indicator.

These arguments suggest that the market is vulnerable to a pullback.

Notice the wide bearish candle (shown by the red arrow) that is pushing the ETH price down from above the psychological USD 3,000 level. It may indicate a change in mood.

Since the beginning of February, the price of ETH has increased by approximately 30%. Therefore, some market participants could take profits from long positions at the psychological level. If a pullback occurs and is about 50% of the February rise, the price of Ethereum may fall to the median line of the orange channel to the support area of 2,700.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only.

Learn Forex Trading

