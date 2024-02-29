Thu, Feb 29, 2024 @ 10:22 GMT
AUDJPY Correction Has Reached Short Term Support Area

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott Wave View in the AUDJPY suggests that the cycle from 01 February 2024 low unfolded in an impulse sequence and shows a bullish sequence supporting more upside. Whereas the rally to 96.92 high ended wave (i), a pullback to 96.18 low ended wave (ii). A rally to 97.67 high ended wave (iii) then a pullback to 97.04 low ended wave (iv). Above from there, a rally to 99.05 high ended wave (v) thus ended wave ((i)) in a 5 wave structure.

Down from there, the pair is doing a short-term pullback in wave ((ii)) to correct the cycle from the 2/01/2024 low. The pullback from the peak is unfolding as Elliott wave double three correction where wave (w) ended at 98.18 low in 3 swings. While a bounce to wave (x) ended at 98.62 high and started the (y) leg lower. Towards 97.47- 97.20 100%- 161.8% Fibonacci extension area of (w)-(x) blue box area. Near-term, as long as it remains above the 97.20 low the pair is expected to find buyers from the blue box area for the next leg higher or should produce a 3 wave reaction higher at least.

AUDJPY 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

