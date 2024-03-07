Gold XAU/USD Sets a Historical Record Exceeding $2160 per Ounce

The previous high was around USD 2,135, but gold rose above USD 2,160 an ounce this morning, reaching its highest level ever, as Treasury yields weakened on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates.

In a speech yesterday, the Fed chief offered no clarity, saying it would likely be appropriate to ease policy restrictions “at some point this year.”

Traders now see a 70% chance of a Fed rate cut in June.

Technical analysis of the XAU/USD chart shows that:

→ the price of gold is in an ascending channel (shown in blue);

→ after a false breakout of its lower border, the price confidently overcame the downward trend line (shown in red) and resistance 2,090;

→ a strong upward impulse led to the RSI indicator entering the extreme overbought zone.

Although the blue ascending channel leaves room for growth to its upper limit, the rise in the price of gold by more than 5% since the first days of March leaves the market vulnerable to a correction — for instance, to the median line of the ascending channel.

James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC, also says that gold’s upward trajectory may slow down. He believes record high prices could cool physical demand for the metal, especially from central banks.

