Thu, Mar 07, 2024 @ 10:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Surges Within Critical Levels

AUDUSD Surges Within Critical Levels

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDUSD rebounds off 0.6485 and surpasses downtrend line
  • MACD and RSI indicate more upside pressure

AUDUSD has been experiencing a new up leg over the last couple of days, surpassing above the short-term downtrend line and the flat 200-day simple moving average (SMA), meeting the 50-day SMA near the 0.6590 critical resistance.

Technically, the MACD oscillator is standing above its trigger line in the bearish region, while the RSI is pointing upwards above the neutral threshold of 50.

If the market manages to overcome the key region of 0.6590 then it may open the way for more bullish actions towards the 0.6620-0.6645 area ahead of the 0.6790 barricade, taken from the highs on January 9.

On the flip side, a decline beneath the 200- and the 20-day SMAs may increase speculation of a neutral phase, hitting the 0.6485 and 0.6440 support lines. Even lower, the market may switch to a strongly negative one, diving towards the 0.6340 bar.

All in all, AUDUSD is looking neutral in the near-term timeframe, but the break above the downtrend line may add some optimism for traders for some increases.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.