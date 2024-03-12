Tue, Mar 12, 2024 @ 01:39 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDUSD Wave Analysis

NZDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • NZDUSD reversed from resistance level 0.6200
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6080

NZDUSD currency pair today reversed down from the resistance level 0.6200 (which stopped the previous minor ABC correction 2 in the middle of February) intersecting with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse 1 from January.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.6200 created the daily candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

Given the strength of the resistance level 0.62000, NZDUSD currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6080 (low of the previous wave i).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.