CADJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
    CADJPY reversed from support level 109.00Likely to rise to resistance level 110.00d

CADJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support level 109.00 (low of the previous correction 4) coinciding with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse (1) from December.

The upward reversal from the support level 109.00 stopped the C-wave of the active ABC correction (2) from the end of February.

Given the resumption of the yen sales and the strong daily uptrend, CADJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 110.00 (former low of wave A).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

