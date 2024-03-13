Wed, Mar 13, 2024 @ 09:05 GMT
Nikkei (NKD_F) Elliott Wave View: Reacted from the Blue Box

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Nikkei NKD_F ended an impulse structure at 40565 high and we called wave 3 and the index started a wave 4 pullback. Down from wave 3, wave (i) ended at 40315 and wave (ii) ended at 40465. Wave (iii) lower ended at 39665. Rally in wave (iv) ended at 39895. The market resumes lower in wave (v) ended 39195 and completed wave ((a)) in higher degree. NKD did a bounce from this levels reaching at 39860 and turning down strongly. At 39860 it ended wave ((b)) correction.

Down from wave ((b)), wave (i) ended at 39405 and wave (ii) ended at 39860. Wave (iii) lower ended at 38160. Rally in wave (iv) ended at 38450. Index resumes lower into the blue box area completing wave (v) at 38140 low. Also completed wave ((c)) and wave 4 in higher degree as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Currently, NKD has reacted from the blue box developing an impulse as wave ((i)). As price action stays above 38140 low, we expect to end wave ((ii)) correction and then continuing with the rally or see 3 swings higher at least.

Nikkei (NKD_F) 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Nikkei (NKD_F) Elliott Wave Video





