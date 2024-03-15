Fri, Mar 15, 2024 @ 11:46 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Rally Takes Break, Crude Oil Price Surges

Gold Price Rally Takes Break, Crude Oil Price Surges

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Gold price rallied above $2,180 before correcting lower. Crude oil price is rising and it could climb further higher toward the $82 resistance.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

  • Gold price failed to clear the $2,200 resistance and corrected lower against the US Dollar.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $2,170 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.
  • Crude oil prices are moving higher above the $80.00 resistance zone.
  • There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $80.60 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price was able to climb above the $2,150 resistance, as mentioned in the previous analysis. The price even broke the $2,180 level before the bears appeared.

The price traded close to the $2,200 zone before there was a downside correction. There was a move below the $2,180 pivot zone. The price settled below the 50-hour simple moving average and RSI dipped below 50. Finally, it tested the $2,150 zone.

The price is now consolidating losses near the $2,160 level. Immediate resistance on the upside is near the $2,166 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,179 swing high to the $2,152 low.

The next major resistance is near a key bearish trend line at $2,170. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,179 swing high to the $2,152 low.

An upside break above the $2,170 resistance could send Gold price toward $2,180. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $2,200 level. If there is no recovery wave, the price could continue to move down.

Initial support on the downside is near the $2,164 level. The first major support is $2,150. If there is a downside break below the $2,150 support, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $2,132 support.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price started a decent increase against the US Dollar. The price gained bullish momentum after it broke the $78.20 resistance.

There was a sustained upward move above the $79.20 and $80.00 levels. The bulls pushed the price above the 50-hour simple moving average and the RSI climbed toward 65. A high was formed near $81.00 before there was a downside correction.

The price is still stable above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $76.48 swing low to the $81.02 high. However, the bulls are active above a connecting bullish trend line with support near $80.60.

Immediate resistance is near the $81.00 level. If the price climbs further higher, it could face resistance near $82.00. The next major resistance is near the $83.20 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $85.00 level.

Conversely, the price might correct gains and test the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $76.48 swing low to the $81.02 high at $78.20.

The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near $76.50. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $75.00. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $73.50 support zone.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.