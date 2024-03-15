Gold Price Rally Takes Break, Crude Oil Price Surges

Gold price rallied above $2,180 before correcting lower. Crude oil price is rising and it could climb further higher toward the $82 resistance.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

Gold price failed to clear the $2,200 resistance and corrected lower against the US Dollar.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $2,170 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.

Crude oil prices are moving higher above the $80.00 resistance zone.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $80.60 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price was able to climb above the $2,150 resistance, as mentioned in the previous analysis. The price even broke the $2,180 level before the bears appeared.

The price traded close to the $2,200 zone before there was a downside correction. There was a move below the $2,180 pivot zone. The price settled below the 50-hour simple moving average and RSI dipped below 50. Finally, it tested the $2,150 zone.

The price is now consolidating losses near the $2,160 level. Immediate resistance on the upside is near the $2,166 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,179 swing high to the $2,152 low.

The next major resistance is near a key bearish trend line at $2,170. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,179 swing high to the $2,152 low.

An upside break above the $2,170 resistance could send Gold price toward $2,180. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $2,200 level. If there is no recovery wave, the price could continue to move down.

Initial support on the downside is near the $2,164 level. The first major support is $2,150. If there is a downside break below the $2,150 support, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $2,132 support.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price started a decent increase against the US Dollar. The price gained bullish momentum after it broke the $78.20 resistance.

There was a sustained upward move above the $79.20 and $80.00 levels. The bulls pushed the price above the 50-hour simple moving average and the RSI climbed toward 65. A high was formed near $81.00 before there was a downside correction.

The price is still stable above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $76.48 swing low to the $81.02 high. However, the bulls are active above a connecting bullish trend line with support near $80.60.

Immediate resistance is near the $81.00 level. If the price climbs further higher, it could face resistance near $82.00. The next major resistance is near the $83.20 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $85.00 level.

Conversely, the price might correct gains and test the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $76.48 swing low to the $81.02 high at $78.20.

The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near $76.50. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $75.00. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $73.50 support zone.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.