Wed, Mar 20, 2024 @ 07:02 GMT
Bitcoin Price Drops Below $65K, Fed Rate Decision Next

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $70,000 and $68,000.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $65,800 on the 4-hour chart.
  • USD/JPY rallied following the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) first historic interest rate hike.
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD also saw bearish moves.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $73,850 zone. BTC traded below the $70,000 and $68,000 support levels to move into a short-term bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price settled below the $66,500 level, and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours). The price declined below the $65,000 support and tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $50,896 swing low to the $73,858 high.

The price is now testing the $62,500 support zone. The next major support is near the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours) at $61,500.

Any more losses might send the price toward the $60,000 support zone or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $50,896 swing low to the $73,858 high.

Immediate resistance is near the $64,500 level. The next resistance is near $66,000. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at $65,800 on the same chart. The main resistance could be $68,000 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).

A successful close above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours) might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $72,000 level.

Economic Releases

  • Fed Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 5.5%, versus 5.5% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

