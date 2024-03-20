Wed, Mar 20, 2024 @ 18:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Price Falls on Profit Taking from New Multi-Month High

WTI Oil Price Falls on Profit Taking from New Multi-Month High

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price pulls back from new 4 ½ month high ($83.10), down 1.6% for the day so far, as traders collected profits ahead of Fed policy announcement.

The oil price accelerated higher recently on fresh concerns about oil supply, following attacks on Russian refining installations and persisting threats of stronger disruptions.

Stronger than expected drop in crude inventories (API report) and lower build in crude stocks compared to the previous week (EIA report) contributes to signals of a healthy demand, with improving economic data from the world’s largest oil importer China, adding to supportive factors.

From the technical point of view, oil price continues to move within a larger uptrend from $67.70 (Dec 2023 low), with daily studies being firmly bullish, but overbought, which sparked the latest sell-off.

Pullback is likely to be a shallow and ideally to be contained by psychological $80.00 support, reinforced by rising 10DMA, though deeper drop cannot be ruled out, with extended dips to find ground above $78.63/43 (Fibo 38.2% of $71.40/$83.10 / 200DMA respectively) to mark a healthy correction and keep larger bulls in play.

Res: 82.63; 83.10; 83.58; 84.57
Sup: 80.34; 80.00; 79.15; 78.63

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.