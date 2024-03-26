Tue, Mar 26, 2024 @ 17:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Outlook: Takes a Breather after Monday's 1.40% Advance

WTI Oil Outlook: Takes a Breather after Monday’s 1.40% Advance

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

WTI oil price is holding within a tight range on Tuesday and consolidating Monday’s 1.40% advance, sidelined by mixed fundamentals.

Supply concerns following recent attacks on Russian oil installation, which may cause longer disruptions from one of world’s top oil producers and exporters, weigh on oil price, while weaker dollar underpins.

Technical studies remain firmly bullish on daily chart and contribute to positive near-term outlook, as positive momentum is strong and daily Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen are in bullish configuration and steeply ascending Tenkan-sen, which contained the latest pullback from new 2024 high ($83.10) is diverging.

Near-term bias is expected to remain with bulls while the price stays above Tenkan-sen ($81.32), guarding lower pivots at $80.30/$80.00 (March 21 higher low / psychological).

Res: 82.44; 83.10; 83.76; 84.17.
Sup: 81.32; 80.30; 80.00; 79.47.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.