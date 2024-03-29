Fri, Mar 29, 2024 @ 05:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURJPY reversed from key resistance level 164.40
  •  Likely to fall to support level 162.00

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed down after the price failed to hold the ground above the key resistance level 164.40 (which stopped the sharp uptrend in last November), standing close to the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 164.40 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star Doji.

Given the strength of the resistance level 164.40 and the bullish yen sentiment, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 162.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.