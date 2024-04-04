Brent Oil Price Reaches Its Highest Since October 2023

The Brent oil chart today shows that the price has exceeded USD 89 per barrel — this is the highest level since the end of October 2023.

Reasons for strong demand for oil:

→ The OPEC+ meeting ended this week. Exporting countries maintained their policy of limiting oil production unchanged.

→ Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries in Russia.

→ Latest data on the strength of the US economy.

Technical analysis of the Brent market shows that:

→ The price moves within the ascending channel (shown in blue), which originates back in 2023.

→ Increased demand in the spring of 2024 led to the fact that the Brent price rose into the upper half of the blue channel and formed a steeper growth trajectory (shown by black lines).

→ The median line of the blue channel acted as support (shown by arrows).

The upper limit of the blue channel is around USD 92 per barrel of Brent and it is possible that the price may reach these values in the next 1-2 months.

However, the prerequisites for a correction are not currently in place after an increase of more than 5% over the last 5 trading sessions:

→ the RSI indicator indicates overbought;

→ the price is at the upper black line.

If a correction scenario is realized in the market, the Brent price may drop to the $87 level, which previously acted as resistance.

