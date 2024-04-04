Thu, Apr 04, 2024 @ 11:38 GMT
Brent Oil Price Reaches Its Highest Since October 2023

The Brent oil chart today shows that the price has exceeded USD 89 per barrel — this is the highest level since the end of October 2023.

Reasons for strong demand for oil:

→ The OPEC+ meeting ended this week. Exporting countries maintained their policy of limiting oil production unchanged.

→ Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries in Russia.

→ Latest data on the strength of the US economy.

Technical analysis of the Brent market shows that:

→ The price moves within the ascending channel (shown in blue), which originates back in 2023.

→ Increased demand in the spring of 2024 led to the fact that the Brent price rose into the upper half of the blue channel and formed a steeper growth trajectory (shown by black lines).

→ The median line of the blue channel acted as support (shown by arrows).

The upper limit of the blue channel is around USD 92 per barrel of Brent and it is possible that the price may reach these values in the next 1-2 months.

However, the prerequisites for a correction are not currently in place after an increase of more than 5% over the last 5 trading sessions:

→ the RSI indicator indicates overbought;

→ the price is at the upper black line.

If a correction scenario is realized in the market, the Brent price may drop to the $87 level, which previously acted as resistance.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

