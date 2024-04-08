Mon, Apr 08, 2024 @ 22:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Undecided Near Converging SMAs

EURUSD Undecided Near Converging SMAs

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURUSD fluctuates near its 50- and 200-day SMAs
  • Forms two successive doji candles, unable to adopt a direction
  • Momentum indicators strengthen but remain negative

EURUSD experienced an aggressive decline before finding its feet at 1.0722, a region that also held strong in February. Despite its attempt to rebound, the pair has met strong resistance at the congested region that includes both the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as well as the lower boundary of the Ichimoku cloud.

Should the recovery falter, the pair might test the February-March support of 1.0795. Sliding beneath that floor, the price may descend towards the recent bottom of 1.0722, which also provided support in December and February. Even lower, the 2024 low of 1.0693 could provide downside protection.

Alternatively, should the bulls conquer the converging SMAs, the recent resistance of 1.0875 could curb initial advances. A break above that region could pave the way for a series of lower highs such as 1.0941, 1.0963 and 1.0980 that constitute a descending trendline.

In brief, EURUSD has been rangebound in the last couple of sessions as moves both to the upside and downside got rejected. Meanwhile, the completion of a death cross between its 50- and 200-day SMAs could potentially trigger a new round of weakness.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.