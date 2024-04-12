GBP/USD: Break of Pivotal Supports Sparks Fresh Acceleration Lower

Fri, Apr 12, 2024 @ 16:53 GMT
Cable fell to the lowest in nearly five months on Friday, following fresh bearish acceleration through psychological 1.2500 support and Fibo level at 1.2465 (50% retracement of 1.2037/1.2893 uptrend.

Breach of a multi-month range floor (1.2518) weakens the structure and increases risk of deeper fall on completion of a double-top pattern on weekly chart.

Bearish daily studies (14-d momentum remains in negative territory / MA’s in bearish setup and formation of 5/200DMA death cross) contribute to negative outlook.

Weekly close below 1.2500 zone is minimum requirement to keep fresh bears in play and to confirm bearish signal for extension towards next target at 1.2364 (Fibo 61.8%).

Corrective upticks should be capped under broken Fibo 38.2% level (1.2566) to offer better selling opportunities.

Caution on firm break above 200DMA (1..2583).

Res: 1.2518; 1.2539; 1.2565; 1.2583.
Sup: 1.2400; 1.2364; 1.2288; 1.2239.

