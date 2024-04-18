AUDJPY Pulls Back But Stays in Uptrend

AUDJPY prints higher highs and higher lows above uptrend line

MACD and RSI detect positive momentum

A break above 100.80 will confirm a higher high

For the outlook to change, a break below 95.80 may be needed

AUDJPY pulled back lately, after it hit resistance at around 100.80 on April 9. However, the pair remains above all three of the plotted exponential moving averages (EMAs) and above an uptrend line drawn from the low of July 28, which means that the chances of the bulls recharging again soon are very high.

The MACD and the RSI support this notion. Although the former is still below its trigger line, it is running above zero and shows signs of bottoming, while the latter has already bottomed after finding support at its 50 equilibrium level.

If the bulls take the reins again soon, then they may decide to aim for another test at 100.80. A break above that zone will confirm a higher high and could see scope for extensions towards the 102.85 barrier, defined as resistance by the high of November 21, 2014.

For the near-term outlook to turn negative, the bears may need to take the upper hand and drive the action below the 95.80 zone. Such a move will take AUDJPY below all the EMAs and below the aforementioned uptrend line. The next zone to consider as support may be at around 93.75, near the low of December 7.

To sum everything up, AUDJPY retreated during the last week or so, but the price structure on the daily chart continues to suggest a healthy uptrend. If the bulls recharge soon, we may see the price breaking above 100.80 and confirming a higher high.