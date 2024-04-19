Fri, Apr 19, 2024 @ 07:30 GMT
USD/JPY Stages More Upsides, Can Bulls Aim For 160?

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY extended gains above the 154.00 level.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support at 153.95 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is struggling to recover above 1.0720.
  • Crude oil prices declined below the $83.50 support zone.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar settled above the 150.00 level to move further into a positive zone against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY even climbed above 154.00 and remains supported for more gains.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair surged and cleared many hurdles in the past few days. There was even a move toward the 155.00 resistance zone before the pair started a consolidation phase.

Immediate support is near the 154.20 level. The next major support is at 154.00. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support at 153.95 on the same chart. If there is a downside break below the trend line support, the pair might test 153.20.

The main support is now forming at 152.50 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). Any more losses might send the pair toward the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour) at 151.00.

On the upside, the pair is facing hurdles near 154.80. The first key resistance is near the 155.00 zone. A clear move above the 155.00 resistance could send the pair further higher. In the stated case, USD/JPY bulls could even aim for a move toward 160.00.

Looking at Oil, there was a sharp decline in prices amid the Israel-Iran war situation. There was a drop below $83.50, and the bears could aim for more downsides.

Economic Releases

  • UK Retail Sales for May 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +0.1%, versus -0.4% previous.
  • UK Retail Sales for May 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.3%, versus 0% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

