Tue, Apr 23, 2024 @ 11:18 GMT
BTC/USD – Slight Bullish Bias Above Daily Cloud, But Stronger Direction Signals Still Needed

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Bitcoin is consolidating in early Tuesday, after advancing 2.8% on Monday and remains constructive as the latest jump has generated positive signal on a marginal close above important barriers at $66144 (50% retracement of $72750/$59538) and $66330 (top of ascending daily Ichimoku cloud).

Geopolitics and broader financial market sentiment remain bitcoin’s main driver, with conflicting studies on daily chart (14-d momentum remains in negative territory / MA’s are in mixed setup, but daily cloud underpins, and near-term bias is expected to remain with bulls while the price stays above the cloud.

However, stronger signals can be expected on sustained break above Fibo 61.8% barrier at $67700 (bullish) or fall below 10DMA at $64039 (bearish).

Res: 67700; 68000; 68325; 69632
Sup: 66144; 64585; 64039; 62656

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

