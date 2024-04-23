BTC/USD – Slight Bullish Bias Above Daily Cloud, But Stronger Direction Signals Still Needed

Bitcoin is consolidating in early Tuesday, after advancing 2.8% on Monday and remains constructive as the latest jump has generated positive signal on a marginal close above important barriers at $66144 (50% retracement of $72750/$59538) and $66330 (top of ascending daily Ichimoku cloud).

Geopolitics and broader financial market sentiment remain bitcoin’s main driver, with conflicting studies on daily chart (14-d momentum remains in negative territory / MA’s are in mixed setup, but daily cloud underpins, and near-term bias is expected to remain with bulls while the price stays above the cloud.

However, stronger signals can be expected on sustained break above Fibo 61.8% barrier at $67700 (bullish) or fall below 10DMA at $64039 (bearish).

Res: 67700; 68000; 68325; 69632

Sup: 66144; 64585; 64039; 62656