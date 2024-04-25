Thu, Apr 25, 2024 @ 08:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum (ETH) Could Rally If This Resistance Gives Way

Ethereum (ETH) Could Rally If This Resistance Gives Way

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Ethereum started a recovery wave from the $2,800 zone.
  • ETH price is facing resistance near a key bearish trend line at $3,400 on the daily chart.
  • Bitcoin price is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $67,500 resistance.
  • Gold price found support at $2,290 and started a consolidation phase.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum found strong bids near the $2,800 zone. ETH price started a decent upward move above the $3,000 resistance and recovered some losses, like Bitcoin.

Looking at the daily chart, the price climbed above the $3,150 resistance. There was a spike above the 50% Fib retracement level downward move from the $3,724 swing high to the $2,807 low.

The price is now stable above the 100-day simple moving average (red) and the 200-day simple moving average (green). However, it is facing resistance near a key bearish trend line at $3,400 on the daily chart.

The trend line is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level downward move from the $3,724 swing high to the $2,807 low. A daily close above the $3,400 resistance zone could start a steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $3,725 level. The next stop for the bulls may perhaps be near the $4,000 level.

If not, the price might start another decline and test the $3,120 support level. The next major support is near $3,025, below which the price could slide toward $2,800.

Looking at gold prices, the bulls were active near the $2,390 and the bulls might now aim for a fresh increase in the near term.

Economic Releases

  • US Gross Domestic Product Q1 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 2.5% versus previous 3.4%.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 214K, versus 212K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.