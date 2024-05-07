Tue, May 07, 2024 @ 04:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Wave Analysis

Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Gold reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2400.00

Gold recently reversed up from the support zone lying between the support level 2300.00, lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from the support level 2300.00 stopped the previous intermediate ABC correction (4).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 2400.00, which reversed the price twice in April.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.