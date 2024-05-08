Wed, May 08, 2024 @ 11:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Stands Above 2,300

Gold Stands Above 2,300

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold retains sideways move in 4-hour chart
  • MACD and RSI look weak

Gold prices are holding near the 50-period simple moving average (SMA) and the mid-level of the Bollinger band, trading within a sideways channel of 2,277-2,332 in the 4-hour chart.

According to technical oscillators, the MACD is losing momentum beneath its trigger line in the positive territory, while the RSI is ticking down, meeting the neutral threshold of 50. Both reflect the weakening momentum in the price.

Upside moves are likely to find resistance at the upper Bollinger band at 2,332. There is also an important resistance level around 2,362, taken from the inside swing low of April 16 ahead of the 2,400 psychological number.

In the event of a downside reversal, the commodity may meet the 2,306 immediate support ahead of the 200-period SMA at 2,302 and the lower Bollinger band at 2,294. Steeper decreases could take the market towards the support line of the consolidation area near 2,277.

Summarizing, the precious metal is failing to improve the bullish structure in the short-term view, although an exit above the upper Bollinger band could endorse an upside tendency. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.