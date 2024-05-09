AUDJPY Wave Analysis

- AUDJPY reversed from support area
- Likely to rise to resistance level 103.00
AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support area lying between the round support level 100.45 (former strong resistance from April), 20-day moving average and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.
The upward reversal from the support level 100.45 stopped the previous short-term retracement 4.
Given the predominant daily uptrend and strong yen sales, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 103.00.