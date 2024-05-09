AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 103.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support area lying between the round support level 100.45 (former strong resistance from April), 20-day moving average and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

The upward reversal from the support level 100.45 stopped the previous short-term retracement 4.

Given the predominant daily uptrend and strong yen sales, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 103.00.