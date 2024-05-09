UK 100 Index Swings to All-Time High

UK 100 hits record high after the BoE rate decision; up 8% year-to-date

Next target at 8,500, but fears of an overbought market might delay rally

The UK 100 stock index (cash) has been performing incredibly well over the past four months, staging another exponential rally this week to unlock an all-time high of 8,393 on Thursday.

The index has surpassed a couple of targets, including the 2023 top of 8,045 that temporarily ceased bullish actions on April 12. The spotlight is now on the 8,500 psychological level and the resistance line, which joins the 2022 and 2023 highs. However, given the overbought signals coming from the RSI and the stochastic oscillator, there is some doubt whether the index will rise directly towards that bar.

If sellers take control, support could initially develop near Tuesday’s low of 8,270. Sliding below that floor, the price might again seek protection around the 8,100 pivot area and perhaps test the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) around the same location. Should the decline continue below the 8,045 threshold, the next stop could be somewhere between 7,985 and 7,945. Not far below, the lower band of the broken bullish channel, where the 50-day SMA is positioned, might attract greater attention.

In the event the rally strengthens above 8,500, traders might target the 8,600 number.

All in all, the UK 100 index is waiting for its next bullish catalyst to revisit the resistance line at 8,500. Yet, given this week’s vertical rally, and the overbought signals coming from the technical indicators, upside pressures might cool down soon. A correction below 8,045 would neutralize the broad positive outlook.