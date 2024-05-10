Fri, May 10, 2024 @ 03:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY – Upsides Could Be Capped Near 156.50

USD/JPY – Upsides Could Be Capped Near 156.50

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY started a recovery wave above the 154.00 resistance.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance at 156.50 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD could aim for a steady increase if it clears 1.0820.
  • Oil prices are facing many hurdles near $80.80 and $81.80.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar found support at 151.85 and started a steady upward move against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY cleared the 153.20 and 154.00 resistance levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair surpassed the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 157.98 swing high to the 151.85 low. It also settled above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and tested the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

However, there are a couple of hurdles waiting to prevent upsides. Immediate resistance is near the 156.20 level. The first major resistance is near 156.50.

There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at 156.50 on the same chart. The trend line is close to the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 157.98 swing high to the 151.85 low.

A clear move above the 156.50 resistance might send it toward the 158.00 level. Any more gains might call for a move toward the 160.00 level in the near term.

Immediate support is near the 155.20 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). The next major support is at 154.00. If there is a downside break below the 154.10 support, the pair might test 153.50 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). Any more losses might send the pair toward 152.20.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is consolidating, and the bulls might soon aim for an upside break above the 1.0820 resistance.

Economic Releases

  • UK GDP Q1 2016 (Preliminary) (QoQ) – Forecast +0.4%, versus -0.3% previous.
  • Fed’s Kashkari speech.
  • Fed’s Logan speech.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.