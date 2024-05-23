Thu, May 23, 2024 @ 06:58 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Price Stuck In Range, Can Bulls Initiate Rebound?

Crude Oil Price Stuck In Range, Can Bulls Initiate Rebound?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices settled below the $80.00 level with a bearish angle.
  • A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $79.20 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices corrected lower from the $2,450 resistance.
  • EUR/USD also declined after it failed to clear 1.0885.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

In the past few days, Crude oil prices saw a steady decline below the $80.50 zone. The price dipped below the $80.00 and $79.20 support levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price even settled below the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour) and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). Finally, the price found support near the $76.70 zone.

A low was formed at $76.70 and the price is now attempting a recovery wave. On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $79.20 level. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance at $79.20 on the same chart.

The next major resistance is near the $79.50 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $80.50 resistance.

If not, the price might dip lower and test the $76.70 support. The first major support on the downside is near the $76.20 level. The next major support is at $75.50 or, below which the price might test $74.50. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $72.00.

Looking at Gold, the price reacted to the downside after the bulls failed to clear the $2,450 resistance. The main support sits at $2,350.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for May 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 46.2, versus 45.7 previous.
  • Euro Zone Services PMI for May 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 53.5, versus 53.2 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for May 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 50.0, versus 50.0 previous.
  • US Services PMI for May 2024 (Preliminary) – Forecast 51.3, versus 51.3 previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 220K, versus 222K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.