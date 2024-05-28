EURJPY Advances Towards 40-Year High

Tue, May 28, 2024 @ 09:22 GMT
  • EURJPY is in a steady uptrend, threatening multi-year peak
  • But oscillators point to overbought conditions

EURJPY has been in a steady advance since the beginning of May following its bounce off the long-term ascending trendline. However, the risk of a pullback has increased as the price is approaching its 40-year high of 171.56 given that momentum indicators are flashing overbought conditions.

Should the upward trajectory resume, the pair could revisit its recent 40-year peak of 171.65 registered on April 29. Violating that region, the price could then meet resistance at the 175.00 psychological level.

On the flipside, if the pair experiences a pullback, the May support of 167.31 could act as the first line of defence. A break below that zone could trigger a retreat towards 165.34 ahead of 164.28, two previous resistance regions that could serve as support in the future. Even lower, the April support of 163.60 could prevent further declines.

In brief, EURJPY has been on the rise again, attempting to re-visit its 40-year high of 171.56. Nevertheless, traders should not rule out an impending pullback as technical indicators are warning of an overstretched advance.

