Wed, Jun 12, 2024 @ 18:03 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Cable Remains Constructive Despite Weak UK GDP Numbers, All Eyes on...

GBP/USD: Cable Remains Constructive Despite Weak UK GDP Numbers, All Eyes on US CPI/Fed

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable ticked higher in European trading on Wednesday, showing no significant reaction on overall negative UK economic data (GDP was flat in April/construction and manufacturing output fell sharply) as traders await release of US CPI data and signals from Fed at the end of two day policy meeting.

US inflation is expected to ease while the central bank is widely expected to keep the policy unchanged again, with focus on Fed’s projections, which would provide fresh signals about the timing and pace of rate cuts.

Traders also focus on BoE’s next week policy meeting, with the central bank likely to keep interest rate unchanged for the seventh consecutive time.

Improving daily studies (rising momentum/Ma’s mainly in bullish configuration) underpin near-term action, with long shadows on last two daily candles, pointing to strong bids.

However, sustained break above 1.2753 pivot (Fibo 76.4% of 1.2893/1.2299 / 10DMA) is needed to confirm signal.

Bullish near term bias expected as long as the price stays above rising 20DMA (1.2736), while return below1.2680 higher base will be bearish.

Res: 1.2768; 1.2786; 1.2803; 1.2817.
Sup: 1.2736; 1.2680; 1.2666; 1.2638.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Treat Trading Like a Business

Exploring the Trend Line

Is It Possible to Double Your Money Each Day by Trading?

Identifying Correlations

The EUR/USD

The Psychological Utility of Technical Analysis

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.